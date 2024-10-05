‘More than 1.1L metrictonne paddy procured’

Government agencies in Haryana procured 1,18,763 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy at minimum support price (MSP) till Friday. Procurement and lifting of paddy was being done on time and will continue till November 15, the spokesperson added. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that the state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has made special arrangements for procurement to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulty due to the strike of rice millers. Procurement and lifting of paddy was being done on time and will continue till November 15, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that till October 4, about 4.37 lakh MT paddy arrived in various mandis of the state. The department has given instructions to purchase paddy with moisture up to 17%. “Out of the arrival of paddy, 1,18,763 MT of paddy has been purchased by government agencies and 18,577 MT has already been lifted,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that timely payment to farmers for their purchased crop is being ensured and about ₹12.85 crore have been deposited directly in the bank accounts of more than 15,000 farmers. At present, this lifted paddy has been stored in the agency’s warehouses and other selected places.

The spokesperson said that out of 1,18,763 MT of paddy purchased so far, the highest purchase of 40,227 MT has been made in Kurukshetra district. Besides, 28,116 MT has been purchased in Yamunanagar district, 30,149 MT in Ambala district, 10,774 MT in Karnal district , 3,436 MT in Kaithal and 5,424 MT in Panchkula district. The spokesperson said that the government has also started the procurement of bajra at minimum support price and over 28,427 MT of bajra have been procured in the state.