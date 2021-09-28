Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mortal remains of Kurukshetra jawan consigned to flames
Kurukshetra jawan Gurjant Singh who was consigned to flames at his native village on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Mortal remains of Kurukshetra jawan consigned to flames

Thousands of people had reached Raipura village in Kurukshetra to pay their last tributes to the jawan, Gurjant Singh, who died in a mishap while on duty in Assam.
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:42 AM IST

The mortal remains of jawan Gurjant Singh were consigned to flames with state honors on Monday as thousands of people reached Kurukshtera’s Raipura village to pay their last tributes.

Gurjant was a Naik of 102 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army and reportedly died in an vehicle accident while on duty in Assam on September 24. Hundreds of people, including officials from the district administration reached to pay their last tributes to Gurjant soon after his body arrived at his native village, Rai Majra, in Shahbad sub-division.

Gurjant is survived by his parents Rulda Ram and Karamjit Kaur, wife Rinki, a three-year-old daughter and a seven-month-old son.

