Mosque row: Himachal Muslim delegation meets KC Venugopal as protests continue

Amid the ongoing row surrounding alleged illegal mosques, a delegation of Muslim leaders from Himachal Pradesh met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday in Delhi. On Thursday, Hindu organisations held a massive protest rally in Nerwa town demanding immediate action against alleged ‘illegal’ moques and verification of migrant workers coming to the place. (HT Photo)

Congress party’s national chairman of minority department and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi also accompanied the delegation.

“Met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal with the delegation from Himachal Pradesh and apprised him of the situation there. He assured the delegation that the Congress party is committed to implement Rahul Gandhi’s message of love at the grassroots level. There is no place for hatred in any Congress ruled state,”Imran Pratapgarhi, wrote in a post on ‘X’ (formerly twitter).

Protest erupts in Nerwa

On Thursday, Hindu organisations held a massive protest rally in Nerwa town of district Shimla, demanding immediate action against alleged ‘illegal’ moques and verification of migrant workers coming to the place.

Led by Karni Sena president Mukesh Khuranta, the protest saw participants marching through Nerwa market, raising slogans and calling for action.

Mukesh Khuranta demanded from the administration and the government that illegal mosques should be identified and removed immediately.

Former state general secretary of Hindu Jagran Manch Kamal Gautam said that Hindus do not have any problem with the people of a particular community already living in the state, but those who come here from other states and indulge in illegal activities will not be tolerated.

Last week, at least 10 persons, including six police personnel and four protestors, were injured after the police resorted to baton charges and used water cannons after the agitators broke the barricades and reached the vicinity of the mosque in Shimla’s Sanjauli.

Notably, Hindu organisations have been demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state.