Mother of two commits suicide by hanging herself at Mauli Jagran house
A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Sundernagar, Mauli Jagran, on Thursday.
Police said the woman, a homemaker, lived with her husband, who has a private job, and two sons, aged 10 and seven.
On Thursday, the family had a function on the ground floor of their house. On finding the woman missing, her husband went upstairs and found a room locked from the inside. When he forced the door open, he was shocked to find his wife hanging from the ceiling fan.
He alerted the police, who took the woman to GMSH, Sector 16, but she was declared dead. No suicide note was found from the house.
Police have recorded the statements of her husband, and mother and father, who also live in Chandigarh. A police official said they had initiated inquest proceedings in the matter for now and launched further probe.
-
J&K: Two hurt in ‘accidental discharge of weapons’ by Army personnel in Handwara
At least two people were injured in an “accidental discharge of weapons” by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara area on Thursday, officials said here. The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura here. People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed dismay and shock over the incident.
-
QS World University rankings: NIPER best pharma institute in country
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Sector 67, Mohali, has been ranked as the top university in India and seventh in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022. Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th in the world. Panjab University's University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been placed in the 150-200 bracket.
-
PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's 2015 recommendation. A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments.
-
Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas
With Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University awaiting visas to resume their studies in India, a special committee constituted by the varsity has recommended that departments be asked to extend online education for them. The recommendations are, however, subject to the approval of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and have been unable to return to India since the country's takeover by the Taliban last year.
-
Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system
Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software. Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. Timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics