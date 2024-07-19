MP Arora reviews devp work at Ludhiana civil hospital

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora on Thursday held a review meeting to take stock of the ongoing development works at the civil hospital here. MP Sanjeev Arora (HT Photo)

Arora emphasised on completing the development works on priority basis without causing any problems to the patients and the hospital staff. He added that he wants the hospital complex to be fully neat and clean and there should be complete hygienic conditions.

He said that of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) Funds already allocated, laying paver wherever required, rainwater harvesting, relaying of roads, construction of boundary wall, installation of streetlights, air-conditioners and signages in the hospital complex will be taken up on priority.

On this issue of rat infestation at the mother and child hospital a couple of months ago, the MP said that total rodent control has been achieved in the last 10-12 weeks at the hospital by a professional company appointed by him.

He also directed that the minimum height of the boundary wall should be kept at 7-feet so as to check cases of thefts inside the hospital premises and also directed to put rough glass on the boundary walls as a security step.

Arora also enquired about the progress of work going on for making lifts operational. Of the two existing lifts, which have been shut for the last 12 years, one lift will start functioning this coming Monday and the second one will be operational in the next 7-10 days.

Talking on the issue of damaged toilets at the hospitals, he said, all toilets are being renovated and tiles are being installed on all walls up to a height of 5’. Doors and windows in the whole hospital are being renovated/replaced as required.

Arora was also apprised about some issues related to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). On which he assured that he would take up this matter at the level of appropriate authority.