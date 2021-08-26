Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MP Manish Tewari demands Ropar railway station upgrade
Manish Tewari also demanded a stop for Jan Shatabdi and Howrah Mail at the Kurali railway station.
Manish Tewari also demanded a stop for Jan Shatabdi and Howrah Mail at the Kurali railway station.
chandigarh news

MP Manish Tewari demands Ropar railway station upgrade

Former Union minister and Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Wednesday called upon railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:47 AM IST

Former Union minister and Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Wednesday called upon railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and demanded an upgrade to railway infrastructure in his constituency.

During a meeting in Delhi, Tewari sought a facelift for the Ropar railway station among other projects. He said Ropar is an important city, which also has an Indian Institute of Technology, where students from all over the country come to study.

However, there is only one platform at the Ropar railway station, due to which passengers face problems, and even accidents have occurred due to the congestion, he said.

The MP also demanded a stop for Jan Shatabdi and Howrah Mail at the Kurali railway station, besides rail connectivity to Balachaur through three rail links: Ropar-Rahan, Rahan-Samrala and Garhshankar-Anandpur Sahib.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.