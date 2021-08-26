MP Manish Tewari demands Ropar railway station upgrade

Former Union minister and Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Wednesday called upon railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and demanded an upgrade to railway infrastructure in his constituency.

During a meeting in Delhi, Tewari sought a facelift for the Ropar railway station among other projects. He said Ropar is an important city, which also has an Indian Institute of Technology, where students from all over the country come to study.

However, there is only one platform at the Ropar railway station, due to which passengers face problems, and even accidents have occurred due to the congestion, he said.

The MP also demanded a stop for Jan Shatabdi and Howrah Mail at the Kurali railway station, besides rail connectivity to Balachaur through three rail links: Ropar-Rahan, Rahan-Samrala and Garhshankar-Anandpur Sahib.