MP Tewari calls for ‘complete governance reset’ in Chandigarh

Member of Parliament from Chandigarh and former Union minister Manish Tewari has called for a “complete governance reset” in the Union Territory, terming the existing administrative model as unworkable, redundant and unsustainable. The MP also reiterated his long-standing demand to declare the Chandigarh International Airport a “Point of Call” for foreign airlines, which would allow international carriers to operate directly from the Mohali-based facility. (HT File)

Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday, MP Tewari said the current governance structure needs fundamental restructuring to make Chandigarh’s business environment more efficient and growth-oriented.

“The governance model of Chandigarh is ossified and incapable of addressing the aspirations of its citizens,” he remarked, emphasising the need for a directly elected and empowered Mayor-in-Council for a five-year term. He proposed that the mayor should have control over all subjects except land, public order, and police—those, he said, could remain under the chief secretary or administrator until the “political question” of Chandigarh’s status is resolved.

Highlighting the need for better connectivity, MP Tewari urged the central government to establish an integrated Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) linking Chandigarh with Mohali, Panchkula, New Chandigarh, Ambala, and Kurali. He said such a network would not only ease intra-city commuting but also enhance regional trade and unlock the economic potential of the tricity region.

MP Tewari recalled that he had first raised the MRTS proposal in 2019 when he wrote to the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, but lamented that no progress has been made since. “Neither the central government nor the state governments of Punjab and Haryana, nor even the Chandigarh administration, seem capable of undertaking such a major initiative independently,” he said, urging the Centre to fund and execute the project entirely as a centrally sponsored scheme.

The MP also reiterated his long-standing demand to declare the Chandigarh International Airport a “Point of Call” for foreign airlines, which would allow international carriers to operate directly from the Mohali-based facility. He pointed out that despite repeated representations since 2019, the proposal has been stalled “due to pressure from mega airport operators who do not want regional aviation hubs to develop.”

MP Tewari also called for comprehensive policy reforms and infrastructure upgrades to make industrial operations in the region more business-friendly.

The event also saw participation from Vijinder Singh Bachhal and Ritika Singh, while CII Chandigarh (UT) vice chairman Vivek Verma delivered the vote of thanks. Chandigarh Congress Committee president HS Lucky and former Punjab Large Industrial Development Board chairman Pawan Diwan were also present.