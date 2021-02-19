IND USA
PU has made it mandatory for students to get Covid tests done prior to joining hostels. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

MPhil students allowed to return to Panjab University hostels

Newly-enrolled PhD scholars and MPhil students have been asked to wait till they receive further instructions
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:55 AM IST

Panjab University has allowed MPhil students, who were previously living in hostels on campus, to return with consent of their supervisors.

The notification was issued by dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar. However, newly enrolled PhD scholars and MPhil students have been asked to wait, till they receive further instructions.

Before this, the varsity had allowed only research scholars to live in hostels from February. Several representations were given by students demanding that MPhil students should also be allowed to avail of hostel facility.

Students to follow SOPs

Students have been asked to follow Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) while living in the hostels. It has been made mandatory to get Covid tests done prior to joining. Also, an undertaking will have to be submitted to the warden of the hostel, forwarded through the chairperson of their respective department.

Food will be served through tiffin on cash-payment basis and guest entry is not allowed till further orders. Moreover, a minimum number of messes/canteens will be opened. The same will be applicable to PU’s regional centres and affiliated colleges.

45k appear for odd-semester exams

Around 45,800 PU students appeared for the odd semester exams which is being conducted online on Thursday. As many as 29 exams were conducted on the fourth day and the varsity’s controller of examination, Jagat Bhushan, said everything went smoothly.

