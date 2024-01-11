MPs review Mohali development projects during meeting with administration officials

Members of Parliament Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari and Vikramjit Singh Sahney chaired a meeting directed Mohali administration to expedite the works allocated under Member of Parliament Local Area Development funds. MPS reviewed the progress during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Mohali. (HT File)

The trio of MPs during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting reviewed the progress of various grants released by them to the district for different development works.

While taking stock of the current status of the works, the MPs urged deputy commissioner Aashika Jain to depute a nodal officer for the regular follow-up of the works and send a weekly report.

Tewari, while inquiring about the progress of Bhajouli and Bathlana village works, said the grants should be utilised in a time-bound manner so that the next instalment can be released. He also checked the status of the sewerage treatment plants of Kharar and Kurali and stressed the need for proper planning to provide basic amenities in the wake of urbanisation from Zirakpur to Kurali.

Kaur, meanwhile, checked the status of grants given for Tiwana, Amlala, Khedi Gujjran and Bijanpur villages. She insisted on the uninterrupted power and water supply to residents of high-rise buildings, adding that builders and developers should be directed to equip their housing projects with proper disposal of water and arrangements of power supply.

Member of Rajya Sabha Vikramjit Singh Sahney while reviewing the projects initiated in Mohali, said the upgrade of Manakpur Sharif needs proper attention as the ITI has to be transformed into a Center of Excellence.

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain while giving assurance said she would monitor all projects herself every week. She requested the MPs to provide super suction machines to cope with flood-like situations.