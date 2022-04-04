Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: ₹13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP
The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said.
In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.
To avail benefit of this scheme, the girl and her family can apply two months before marriage or within six months of marriage and the financial assistance is directly deposited in the applicant’s bank account.
For this scheme, the girl should be above the age of 18 and boy above 21 years. The girl should be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh and the scheme can be availed even if she marries a person living outside the state. To avail benefit, application in prescribed form can be applied with the nearest anganwadi worker, child development project office or district programme officer.
Rangeela Devi of Narku village in Kullu said she received ₹31, 000 under this scheme. Her father Prakash Chand, said that his family is associated with the agriculture business and financial assistance received under the scheme helped in the marriage of his daughter.
-
LeT modules busted in J&K’s Bandipora, five arrested
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora.
-
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
-
Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint by a resident of Mohali, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia. The AAP is in power in Punjab as well. The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.
-
Mann meets representatives of Sikh society in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad : Representatives and dignitaries of the Sikh society of Gujarat called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, after the latter's visit to the Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Shahibaug with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. According to the AAP's tweet, both the leaders visited the temple to offer prayers for the country's peace and prosperity.
-
Cotton prices hit all-time high at ₹8,200/ quintal
Much to the joy of cotton farmers, Punjab recorded an average all-time high rate of ₹8,200 per quintal, a jump of 26% from the previous season kharif season. The 2021-22 cotton season has almost come to an end in Punjab. In 2021-22, farmers managed to earn ₹1,804 crore from the “white gold” when the first major pink bollworm attack in Punjab hit the yield and quality of cotton.
