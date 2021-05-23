Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Muktsar reports second black fungus death
It is the second death in Muktsar district as another patient succumbed to fungal infection at a Bathinda hospital on Friday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST

A 57-year-old man died in Muktsar late Friday night after developing complications caused by black fungus infection.

Spokesperson of the Muktsar district health department said the man died at his residence in Bhaliana village. He was a suspected Covid patient and lost his vision due to the fungal infection.

“After falling sick a few days ago, he visited a private medical institute in Ludhiana where doctors advised him to undergo an eye surgery. He returned home and died last night,” said the spokesperson.

It is the second death in Muktsar district as another patient succumbed to fungal infection at a Bathinda hospital on Friday.

