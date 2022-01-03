Mumbai woman killed, 17 injured in road accidents in Himachal

A woman was killed and 14 others were injured after two tourist buses met with an accident in Bilaspur district on Sunday, while three others, including a driver, sustained injuries in another accident at Sundernagar in Mandi.

The accident took place at Garha Morha on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway. The tourist bus bearing (PB 01 A 9912) number was on its way from Manali to Chandigarh. It was carrying 45 passengers. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the bus could not negotiate a curve due to over-speeding.

Soon after the accident, a woman passenger in the bus, who was helping injured students to carry their luggage on the roadside from the bus that had turned turtle, was crushed to death by another bus. The bus lost its control and veered off and hung from the edge of the road after hitting the parapet. The bus was carrying 42 passengers. Police personnel had signalled the second bus to stop but the driver could not apply breaks in time, said superintendent of police, Bilaspur, Saju Ram Rana.

The deceased is a resident of Mumbai. The injured were shifted to Nalagarh hospital.

“One of the passengers identified as Ruksin Madon (23), a resident of Mumbai, was helping the injured passengers when the second bus crushed her to death. There were three buses plying one after another. All the three buses belonged to the same tour and travel company, he said, adding that the travellers were returning to Chandigarh after celebrating New Year. Most of the passengers were students.

In another mishap, three persons, including the driver of the bus, sustained injury. The mishap occurred near Sundernagar on the Manali – Chandigarh highway. The bus was on its way from Manali to Chandigarh. The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and the bus rammed into the main gate of the Dehar powerhouse near Salaparh. The condition of the bus driver is stated to be critical. He was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College at Ner Chowk.