Municipal commissioner has no power to issue notices: Srinagar deputy mayor

Srinagar deputy mayor on Thursday said that the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner had no powers to issue notices on land eviction.

Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri said that MC chief Athar Aamir Khan’s notices have created panic among people and those running their business establishments. “It’s not the job of the MC commissioner. Unfortunately, the government never takes action against such officers who issue orders like these,” Qadri said during a press conference.

He said the revenue commissioner had authorised the deputy commissioners of all districts to issue eviction notices. “It’s the job of the revenue department to get the land vacated if there is any encroachment,” he added.

On Saturday, MC commissioner Khan had issued a notice for restoration of Doodhganga nullah under the smart city project from Aalochi Bagh to Chattabal, asking alleged encroachers to remove encroachments within seven days.

The notice had triggered protests by Aalochi Bagh residents.

Later, mayor Junaid Azim Mattu had said that no colonies or slums will be demolished in and around Doodhganga nullah area.