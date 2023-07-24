Ward-wise committees to keep check on unauthorised waste dumping in Panchkula

After a meeting of sanitation wing on Monday, municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta issued directions for ward-wise committees to be set up in to check unauthorised dumping of garbage in city. The CSI informed the commissioner that in July, ₹ 1 lakh was generated from challans issued over use of banned plastics. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken after chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Avinash Singla apprised the commissioner that private vendors are dumping waste at unauthorised places.

The committees will also keep an eye on bulk waste generators in the city and issue challans those who are dumping garbage illegally.

In the meeting, Gupta said that 50% of the public toilets in the city will be upgraded and asked the officials concerned to prepare an estimate.

