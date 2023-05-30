Panchkula MC deploys team ahead of monsoon to tackle waterlogging

Facing perennial backlash for waterlogging, the municipal corporation (MC) has constituted a rapid action team to deal with waterlogging before the monsoon sets in. Panchkula MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said the rapid action team will be available round-the-clock, seven days a week, to work on rainwater drainage in case of waterlogging. (HT File Photo)

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta on Monday issued the orders to constitute the team after a meeting with MC officials regarding the city’s beautification.

“The rapid action team will be available round-the-clock, seven days a week, to work on rainwater drainage in case of waterlogging,” said Gupta.

The commissioner said people can register their complaints at helpline 9696-120-120, adding that within a few days, WhatsApp facility will also be started on this number, that will allow people register their complaints even after 5 pm. Currently, the helpline takes calls only till 5 pm.

Streamline door-to-door garbage collection: MC chief

The commissioner also asked the chief sanitary inspector (CSI) to streamline door-to-door garbage collection in the city and directed the staff to immediately act on complaints.

“Keeping Panchkula beautiful and clean is my top priority,” said the MC commissioner.

Following the orders, the MC staff lifted horticulture waste from Sectors 7, 16, 17, 18, 8, 19, 10, 6, 11, 12, 14, 15, 12-A, MDC Sectors 4 and 5 and dumped it at the Jhuriwala landfill.

The commissioner said, “Timely lifting of horticulture waste lying at various places in the city should be ensured so that complaints are not received in future.”

Gupta also instructed to collect the garbage on time from the collection points set up in the city for garbage collection and said the CSI should ensure that the garbage should be collected from the collection points before 12 pm.

Road sweeping machines to clean all roads

MC will be cleaning inner roads with sweeping machines during the day, said the commissioner. “Just as road sweeping machines are used on major roads during night to clean major roads, similarly, inner roads will be cleaned during the day to keep the city clean,” he added.

Need regular fogging: Residents to MC

Meanwhile, city residents have written to the MC to carry out regular fogging. The Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), in its letter to the mayor and MC commissioner, said the threat of vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue had increased in sectors, colonies and villages due to erratic weather, raising the need for fogging.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON