Impose penalty on contractor for shabby work: Ludhiana MC chief

The municipal corporation (MC) on Friday directed against the contractor of wooden badminton courts situated in Shastri hall, Guru Nanak Stadium, after receiving a complaint regarding the deteriorating condition of the courts from the badminton association. The issue came to light after complaints of inconvenience to the players, who use these courts for practice, were raised. (HT File)

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal along with MLA west Gurpreet Gogi conducted an inspection following the association’s complaint. Finding anomalies, including termite infestation, in the wooden flooring of two badminton courts, the MC commissioner directed the MC officials concerned to issue notice to the contractor and impose a penalty for doing poor quality work.

The issue came to light after complaints of inconvenience to the players, who use these courts for practice, were raised. The refurbishment of four courts at Guru Nanak Stadium was a project undertaken by Ludhiana Smart City Limited with an estimated cost of ₹2.08 crore. However, the termite problem has raised concerns about the durability and effectiveness of the refurbishment efforts.

The civic body officials said no payment has been yet released to the contractor under the project to refurbish the badminton courts and he has been directed to replace the wooden flooring to avoid further action.

The MC commissioner and MLA West also interacted with the players who had come for practice at the hall to get their feedback.

MLA stated that he has been keeping a close watch on the projects being taken up in the West constituency. The Shastri badminton hall has been refurbished for providing state of art sports infrastructure to the players and no compromise with the quality of work will be tolerated.

Wooden courts used for badminton practice are facing a serious problem with , leading to damage and difficulties for players.

