Murder bid accused escapes custodypolice custody

An accused in an attempted murder case escaped from police custody, a day after his arrest on Saturday. Accusd Angrez Singh, a resident of Faridkot district, was apprehended on Saturday and escapes custody on Sunday . (HT File)

The accused Angrez Singh, a resident of Faridkot district, was apprehended on Saturday after nine months in the attempted murder case registered at Sadar Kotkapura police station in November 2023.

On Sunday, the police were on their way to the magistrate to seek the custody of Angrez when he managed to escape.

According to sources, Angrez Singh is facing several criminal cases.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said: “The police is conducting raids to arrest the fugitive.”