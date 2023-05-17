Pinjore man found dead on railway track, murder case registered

A day after body of a youth was found on railway track between Kalka and Pinjore, the government railway police (GRP) registered a murder case on Tuesday. The deceased’s brother alleged that the man has been killed as part of conspiracy and then later threw his body on the track to make it look like an accident. (Getty images)

The deceased has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, 32, of Pinjore. The murder case was registered on complaint of his brother and on basis of the preliminary postmortem report that suggested murder.

The complainant, Achar Singh, told the police that his brother Sarabjit on May 14 had gone for his friend Dinesh’s birthday party in Kalka. He alleged that during the party Sarabjit had an argument with one of the persons identified as Kunal in the party which led to a scuffle. Bawa along with his friends Kalu and one other also assaulted Sarabjit.

He alleged that his brother has been killed as part of conspiracy and then later threw his body on the track to make it look like an accident.

A panel of three doctors had conducted postmortem of the body in civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula. The preliminary postmortem report showed blunt injury marks on the body of deceased in addition to the injury marks owing to train.

The GRP has registered a case under sections 302, 120b and 201 of Indian Penal Code against Bawa, Mukul and other unidentified persons. The accused are yet to be arrested.