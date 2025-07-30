Murder charges framed against 6 in Panchkula triple murder

The court of additional sessions judge in Panchkula on Tuesday framed charges against six accused in the triple murder case that occurred in Burj Kotian, near Pinjore, on December 23, 2024. The victims included one woman, identified as Vandana alias Nia, 22, from Jind, Vinit Gehlot alias Vicky Mitrau, 29 and his 17-year-old nephew, both from Najafgarh, Delhi. Police also said that one more accused has been taken on a production warrant in this case, though charges are yet to be filed against him. (HT photo for representation)

According to the investigation, the six accused identified as Sahil and Vijay were the shooters, while Manoj, Manish, Nikhil, and Surendra Kumar acted as their associates. The trial is set to commence on September 1, with charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, organised crime, and Arms Act violations.

The case follows a complaint filled by Ashish, a 34-year-old from Zirakpur resident. Ashish stated that on December 22, he and his friends were invited to Rohit’s birthday party at a Sector-5 hotel in Zirakpur. The venue was later changed to Saltanat Hotel, Burj Kotian. Ashish along with his three friends, Sahil, Natasha, and Kashi joined Rohit and his other friends at the venue around 10.30 pm.

Ashish said that the incident unfolded after a birthday party at Saltanat Hotel. As Vandana, Vinit, and his nephew were leaving around 2.40 am on December 23, 2024, two to three assailants opened fire on Vinit’s car, discharging approximately 14 shots. Vandana sustained a chest wound, Vicky was shot by eight bullets, and his nephew with four bullets.

Police had suspected a long-standing gang rivalry between Delhi’s Manjeet Mahal Gang and Nandu Gang. Victim Vinit was a member of the Manjeet Mahal gang, and a history sheeter with cases including murder, robbery, and extortion. Shooters Sahil and Vijay are reportedly associated with the Nandu Gang. Later, the car used during the crime was recovered from Bathinda Railway Station.

Initial police investigations revealed that Vicky has approximately five cases registered in Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, including charges of murder, Arms Act violations, robbery, and SC/ST Act. Vicky was allegedly associated with the Manjeet Mahal gang, active in UP, Haryana, and Delhi NCR. Police also said that one more accused has been taken on a production warrant in this case, though charges are yet to be filed against him.