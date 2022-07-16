Murder exposes chinks in Ludhiana civil hospital’s security, staffers threaten stir
The gruesome murder of a 15-year-old boy in the emergency ward of the busy civil hospital on Thursday evening has exposed the abysmally lax security arrangements at the institution with panic-stricken doctors and nurses threatening to strike unless they are provided round-the-clock security cover within 24 hours.
Hours after the hospital was reduced to a crime scene, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh met the staffers – doctors, nurses and paramedics – who were on duty when a mob vandalised the hospital and killed a teenager. The staffers raised their concerns regarding their safety, and sought round-the-clock security arrangements at the hospital.
Dr SP Singh, who seemed visibly perturbed, said, “It is unfortunate that such an incident took place inside the emergency ward of the hospital. I shudder to imagine the mental state of the staffers who were witness to this violent crime and blatant vandalism inside the hospital.”
Singh, who went through the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, said, “The images are horrifying to say the least. For nearly five minutes the armed men kept attacking the victim. One can imagine the plight of the nurses and patients who were helpless bystanders.”
On none of the three cops deputed at the police post of the civil hospital being present at the time of the incident, the civil surgeon said, “We have taken up the matter with the police department and sounded the district administration as well. We have questioned them as to why the cops did not reach the emergency ward and foil the attack, considering the police post is located within the hospital. My staff is trained to save lives, but they cannot combat weapon-wielding assailants.”
“Commissioner police Kaustubh Sharma has assured me that joint commissioner Narinder Bhargav will look into the matter and round-the-clock security will be provided to the hospital. Police Control Room officials will also be deployed to keep a check on troublemakers,” he said.
Asserting that the murder on hospital premises should not be shrugged off as a one-off incident, Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) president Dr Akhil Sarin and vice-president Dr Rohit Rampal said, “Ugly clashes are quite common at the civil hospital. We have raised the issue with the police time and again, but to no avail.”
-
Three held for molesting woman after argument in Panchkula
Police on Friday said that they have arrested three persons after allegedly molesting a woman. The victim, in her complaint, said a group of four to five bike-borne persons began following her as she was returning home with a friend on her Activa on Wednesday evening. The accused, Praveen, Babiram and Ravi, all residents of Rambagh road in Kalka, were arrested on Thursday.
-
Yamunanagar | FIR lodged for mining material purchase fraud
Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against four mineral dealer license (MDL) holders for allegedly buying raw materials from other states and committing fraud on eRawaana portal. These include a company possessing two licenses, a trading company and a screening plant in Bilaspur block of the district. Complainant Rajiv of the district mining and geology department said that the MDL holders purchased raw materials from other states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.
-
Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors
Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group. Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin. Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.
-
Classes for ongoing batches at PU to start from August 1
Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University's teaching departments and regional centres will start from August 1, as per the 2022-23 academic calendar issued by the university on Friday. The admission process for new students, excluding those who are admitted through entrance exams, will be held from August 8 to 22. The odd semester will end on December 2 and will be followed by semester examinations from December 3 to 27.
-
‘Surplus power’ remains a hollow claim for Mohali
The state government's tall claims of “surplus power” notwithstanding, Sectors 76 to 80 again remained plunged in darkness for six hours. As per the record, there are 571 sanctioned posts for linemen and assistant linemen in the district, but 203 posts are lying vacant. Surprisingly, there is one junior engineer, who has been given the charge of 17 sectors (from Sectors 76-113) and nine villages, along with two linemen.
