Murder outside SSP office in Mohali: DGP to file report in HC

The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday sought time to apprise the high court (HC) on the probe into the killing of a man in broad daylight at just a stone’s throw from the office of senior superintendent of police’s (SSP) in Mohali on January 28. The DGP, during the hearing informed the court that there were two shooters, who have been identified but they are yet to be arrested. (File)

The court was hearing a suo motu proceeding initiated in 2023 over two interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aired by a private channel and glorification of gangster culture.

The HC bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Deepak Manchanda during the hearing on Thursday had enquired about the January 28 murder. The court noted that the incident is stated to have taken place in broad day light outside the SSP office, Mohali, but till date the shooters have not been arrested, although, the arrest of two other persons involved in the crime has been made.

DGP was present for the hearing through video-conferencing as a report was sought by the court from him on December 24 on the another broad day light murder of kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, popularly known as Rana Balachauria, in Sector 79 during a kabaddi event on December 15.

During the hearing the court also mentioned about another incident reported in July, wherein a police officer, allegedly after manhandling and beating up a court employee in the premises of the district court, snatched the keys, opened the lock of the entry gate and entered the premises. As per the order, the incident was captured on CCTV footage and despite a complaint, no FIR was registered. Later, the CJM by a judicial order on July 30 had directed the registration of an FIR, the court order read.

The court observed that there appears to have been no action in furtherance of the FIR, even though a period of six months has elapsed.

Punjab advocate general Maninderjit Singh Bedi, who was present in court, assured that appropriate action would be taken in the incident. The matter will now be taken up on February 10.