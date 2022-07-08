Murrah man now on national advisory panel for animal husbandry & dairying
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh has been nominated the member of National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector, constituted by the Government of India.
The committee, formed under the chairmanship of Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, has been entrusted with the task of prescribing and advocating policies related to cattle and dairy development, feed and fodder, poultry, piggery, sheep, goat, animal health and other livestock components for giving a positive fillip to the livestock sector in India.
Dr Singh has the experience of working on various posts including as director of animal husbandry department, Punjab; director of the ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (CIRB), Hisar, and as a principal scientist and head of division, CIRB.
He is also known as the ‘Murrah Man’ for his research and expertise in the development of Murrah breed buffalo, which is widely reared by farmers in India and in high demand across other countries.
Dr Singh has also contributed towards establishment of National Bovine Genomic Centre for Indigenous Breeds and has been on the project technical and implementation committee for implementation of National Mission on Bovine productivity and Rashtriya Gokul Mission. He was involved in drafting the dairy roadmap for the state of Punjab and has vetted similar projects for the states of Bihar and Orissa prepared by an international agency. He has widely travelled across European, Americas and Asian countries as an invited expert in animal sciences.
2 progressive farmers nominated farmer representatives
Two progressive farmers of Punjab -- Daljeet Singh Gill, who is the chairman of the state’s progressive dairy farmers’ association and Sukhwinder Singh Grewal, an entrepreneur, Indo-Canadian Swine Breeder Farm, Ludhiana, have been also nominated as farmer representatives for the components of cattle and dairy and piggery, respectively.
Ludhiana | ₹3.5 lakh cash, ornaments robbed from jewellery store
Four armed men barged into a jewellery store in Jugiana on Thursday evening and robbed Rs 3.50 lakh cash and some ornaments after holding the owner's wife at gunpoint. The owner of Verma Jewelers, Complainant Narinder Verma, said that he had left to pick up his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in his wife's care. After the men left, she informed her husband who then called the police.
Ludhiana | 75-year-old man is latest Covid fatality, had symptoms for a month, didn’t visit doctor
The district logged 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the district health department on Thursday. The deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gobindgarh village near Sahnewal. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh stated the victim was admitted to the civil hospital on Thursday and succumbed to the virus within four to five hours while undergoing treatment.
Karnal reports first Covid death in five months
The Karnal district has reported its first Covid-19 death in five months, taking the total number of fatalities to 597 in the district and 10,628 in the state. As per information from the district health department, the deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old man from Karnal. He was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection. He was admitted at the Covid ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.
Ludhiana | PSPCL official in caught accepting bribe
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ludhiana vigilance bureau arrested a revenue accountant of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in lieu of transferring the ownership of a tubewell connection. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.
National industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the national industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in the state, leading to economic progress not only of the state but also of the country. “It is a matter of pride for Haryana that two major corridors of the country, western economic corridor and eastern economic corridor which are being built will pass through Haryana,” Khatar said.
