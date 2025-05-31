Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Music to artistes’ ears: Chandigarh admn invites performers to play at popular spots

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 31, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The Chandigarh tourism department has invited artistes to perform at city’s prominent tourist spots, such as Rose Garden and Shanti Kunj; in exchange, they will be paid around ₹2,000 for their performance

Artistes looking for an opportunity to showcase their talent will now have a platform under a new initiative launched by the Chandigarh tourism department.

To apply and for additional information, artistes can visit the Chandigarh tourism department’s office in Sector 19. (representational)
To apply and for additional information, artistes can visit the Chandigarh tourism department’s office in Sector 19. (representational)

Issuing an expression of interest (EOI) on Friday, the department has invited artistes to perform at city’s prominent tourist spots, such as Rose Garden and Shanti Kunj. In exchange, they will be paid around 2,000.

Independent artistes from a range of fields, such as music, singing, or any other performance arts, can participate in this initiative, provided they have their own musical set-up or equipment. To apply and for additional information, artistes can visit the department’s office in Sector 19.

A senior official from the department stated that the plan was initially intended to be launched in collaboration with the municipal corporation, but the department had now decided to implement it independently.

A similar model has been rolled out by the Delhi tourism department as well, evoking overwhelming response from artistes and audiences alike.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Music to artistes’ ears: Chandigarh admn invites performers to play at popular spots
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On