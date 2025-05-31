Music to artistes’ ears: Chandigarh admn invites performers to play at popular spots

Artistes looking for an opportunity to showcase their talent will now have a platform under a new initiative launched by the Chandigarh tourism department. To apply and for additional information, artistes can visit the Chandigarh tourism department’s office in Sector 19. (representational)

Issuing an expression of interest (EOI) on Friday, the department has invited artistes to perform at city’s prominent tourist spots, such as Rose Garden and Shanti Kunj. In exchange, they will be paid around ₹2,000.

Independent artistes from a range of fields, such as music, singing, or any other performance arts, can participate in this initiative, provided they have their own musical set-up or equipment. To apply and for additional information, artistes can visit the department’s office in Sector 19.

A senior official from the department stated that the plan was initially intended to be launched in collaboration with the municipal corporation, but the department had now decided to implement it independently.

A similar model has been rolled out by the Delhi tourism department as well, evoking overwhelming response from artistes and audiences alike.