Sanjauli mosque row Muslim body to seek new map approved from MC citing 1915 revenue records

Strap: AHMO sites 1915 revenue records claiming that the mosque in Sanjauli is a legally established place of worship; HC had stayed demolition of first and ground floor

After getting slight relief from the Himachal Pradesh high court from demolition, the All Himachal Muslims Organisation (AHMO) will initiate the process of obtaining a new map approved from Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner backed by the revenue record from 1915 claiming that the mosque in Sanjauli is a legally established place of worship.

Talking to mediapersons in Shimla, president, All Himachal Muslims Organisation, Nazakat Ali Hashmi, said, “It is incorrect to call the mosque illegal as the mosque has existed in Sanjauli since 1915 and has been duly recorded in various official revenue documents. The dispute is only regarding construction without the proper approval but the issue is being given an unnecessary communal angle”.

“The mosque has been there since 1915. It was recorded in the 1997-98 and 2003 revenue records as well. So it is not correct to call the mosque illegal,” said Hashmi.

In an attempt to save the mosque from demolition, Waqf board had moved the high court challenging the order of district court upholding order of MC commissioner declaring the mosque as unauthorised. The Waqf Board has filed a petition in the high court challenging the decisions of the Shimla Municipal Corporation commissioner and the district court. On October 30, the district court upheld the Shimla Municipal Corporation commissioner’s May 3, 2025, order to demolish the entire mosque, declaring it unauthorised. However, the Waqf Board and the mosque committee challenged these orders in the district court. During the hearing, the district court upheld the municipal commissioner’s orders and ordered the demolition of the illegal structure by December 30. Post this order several Hindu organisations have protested, demanding demolition of the structure. The Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board has meanwhile moved the HC. The Himachal Pradesh High Court, while hearing the matter, directed the administration to implement the MC court order and demolish the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors, while granting a stay on action against the ground and first floors. The next hearing is scheduled for March 9.

Hashmi said, “It’s true that a five-story mosque was built without a map approval. However, the top two floors have now been demolished.” He added, “We are willing to modify the mosque as per the rules. There is nothing illegal in the remaining structure. Therefore, a fresh application will be submitted seeking permission to have the map approved as per the rules.”

He added, “In 2013, the mosque committee applied for construction of three additional floors. The MC raised no objection. Under the rules, if there is no objection within 90 days, the plan is considered approved. However, we are law-abiding and will follow all court orders.”

Hashmi added, “We will soon submit a fresh application to the Municipal Corporation to regularize the structure and ensure compliance with building rules. If any construction is found to violate the Municipal Corporation Act or any other law, it will be corrected as per the rules.”

“This issue must not be turned into a Hindu-Muslim dispute. Some elements are trying to mislead and spoil the atmosphere such attempts will not be tolerated. Strict action should be taken against outsiders disturbing peace and brotherhood,” he added.