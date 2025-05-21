My aim is to make Haryana a zero-crime state: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has directed police to take appropriate action against the YouTube channels featuring objectionable content. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)

Presiding over a state-level review meeting on crime and law and order here on Tuesday, the chief minister said, “My aim is to make Haryana a zero-crime state.”

He said that family members of repeat offenders and gangsters, involved in murder, other heinous crimes, and cases under the POCSO Act, should be barred from receiving any benefits of government services. The chief minister directed that a proposal in this regard be prepared soon.

CM Saini also directed the police to closely monitor the activities of criminals, who are on parole or furlough. He stressed the need to further strengthen CCTV surveillance in cities and towns to closely monitor criminals and other anti-social elements. He instructed that new CCTV cameras be installed at key locations as needed and that existing cameras be kept fully functional.

The chief minister directed the police and civil administration to work together as a team at the grassroots level to effectively eliminate crime and criminals.

Stating that the crime rate has significantly decreased in Haryana, Saini stressed the need for continued, focused efforts to make the state a zero-crime zone. The chief minister further instructed that the complainant should not have to make multiple visits to police stations to get an FIR registered. If, for any reason, an FIR cannot be registered, the police should provide clear reasons to satisfy the complainant, he said.

The chief minister made it clear that there is no place for gangsters in the state. He directed the police to coordinate with the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) and other central agencies to expedite the process of extradition or deportation of foreign-based gangsters