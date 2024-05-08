 My efforts in 5 years exceed those of Preneet’s in 4 terms: Dr Gandhi - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 08, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Congress’ Patiala candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi opened his election office on the Dera Bassi-Barwala road; scores of party workers reached the party office to support their candidate

Congress’ Patiala candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Tuesday opened an election office on the Dera Bassi-Barwala road.

Congress’ Patiala candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi addressing a gathering during his poll campaign in Dera Bassi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He was accompanied by party’s Dera Bassi halqa in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon and other local Congress leaders, including Zirakpur municipal council president Udayvir Singh Dhillon, councillors and sarpanches.

Scores of party workers reached the party office to support their candidate. They also assured Gandhi of ensuring his win by a big margin.

Elected to the Parliament in 2014 as an AAP candidate, Gandhi, a cardiologist by profession, joined the Congress on April 1.

He has been pitted against AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh, the current Punjab health minister; BJP’s Preneet Kaur, a four-time MP; and SAD’s NK Sharma, a former Dera Bassi MLA.

Mohali district falls under both Anandpur Sahib and Patiala parliamentary constituencies. The voters from Mohali and Kharar will vote for the next Anandpur Sahib MP, while those from Dera Bassi, including Zirakpur, will choose the next MP from Patiala.

Gandhi also visited Ram Talai temple in Dera Bassi

Addressing the party workers, Gandhi said only the Congress can dethrone the BJP-led central government and save the country from getting divided on the basis of caste and religion.

Referring to the work done during his previous tenure as Patiala MP in 2014, he claimed that in just five years, he made more efforts for the constituency’s development compared to four-time MP Preneet Kaur.

He said 13 crore were spent on furniture, toilets and RO systems at schools. Besides, common cremation grounds were built at around 40 villages during his tenure.

Assuring Gandhi of full support in his campaign, Dhillon said, “It is important to vote against dictatorship, and save the country’s democracy, secularism and Constitution.”

