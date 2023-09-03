Ambala: Missing teen’s body found in pond

Hours after he went missing, the body of a 14-year-old boy was found in a nearby pond under mysterious circumstances in Bihta village of Saha. Hours after he went missing, the body of a 14-year-old boy was found in a nearby pond under mysterious circumstances in Bihta village of Saha. (HT File)

The boy had reportedly gone out to play around 4pm on Friday and not returned. Following this, the family started looking for him in the neighbourhood. Finding no trace of him, they lodged a police complaint around midnight.

Initially, case under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Saha police station.

Station house officer, inspector Rajesh Kumar said that on Saturday morning, they were informed about a body in a pond following which teams were rushed to the spot.

“The body was identified as that of the missing boy. An autopsy was conducted. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of drowning, but we are probing all other angles too,” he added.