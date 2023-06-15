A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday in a hotel room near Ludhiana railway station, police said. Man found dead in hotel room, friend missing in Ludhiana

Police are suspecting murder as the victim had injury marks on head and face. Police have sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

The victim had availed the hotel room with his friend, who left the hotel in the morning. The police also found that the men had availed the room using fake identification proof.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajesh Sharma said that the men had availed the room on Tuesday. On Wednesday, when no one opened the door of the room after persisting knocking, the hotel staff informed the police. When police broke open the door, they found a man lying dead on the bed, but his friend was not there.

The ACP said the police found no identification mark on the body. The Aadhar card which they had submitted at the hotel reception was found fake.

He said the police will take appropriate action according to the postmortem report of the victim.