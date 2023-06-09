Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NABARD assistance: Record utilisation of 800-cr funds for rural infra projects in Punjab: Minister

NABARD assistance: Record utilisation of 800-cr funds for rural infra projects in Punjab: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2023 01:20 AM IST

Punjab has registered record utilisation of funds amounting to ₹800-crore in financial year 2022-23 for the ongoing Rural Infrastructure Development Projects assisted by NABARD

Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has registered record utilisation of funds amounting to 800-crore in financial year 2022-23 for the ongoing Rural Infrastructure Development Projects assisted by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Punjab FM directed all the administrative departments to focus on optimum utilisation of the funds available from NABARD. (Representational Photo)
Chairing a meeting here to review the NABARD-assisted projects, Cheema lauded the role of the finance department and NABARD in smooth implementation. He thanked NABARD for sanctioning new projects worth 919-crore so far for the state of Punjab and urged NABARD team to enhance the allocation of the state for new projects for FY 2023-24 (RIDF-XXIX) to 1,500 crore in view of the good performance of the state.

Reviewing the progress of various ongoing projects funded by NABARD under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), the finance minister directed all the administrative departments to focus on optimum utilisation of the funds available from NABARD and accelerate the pace of execution of these projects aiming for maximum withdrawals and speedy completion.

