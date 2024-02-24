Nadda lays stone of rest house at Bilaspur AIIMS

A slew of new healthcare facilities, including radiation oncology, 128 slice CT scanner and a liquid medical oxygen plant, were inaugurated on Friday by Bharatiya Janata Party national president at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Thakur, and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur attended the ceremony. Bharatiya Janta Party national president JP Nadda inaugurates several facilities at AIIMS Bilaspur on Friday. (Photo: X)

He also laid the foundation stone for a vishram sadan at the institute.The vishram sadan will be spread in a 4,641.38 square metre area, having four storeys, 250 beds and will be built at an estimated project cost of ₹26.75 crore, a power grid corporation statement said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Vishram Sadan is equipped with all requisite amenities such as waiting hall, cafeteria, fully equipped rooms/dormitories etc.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said that “the Union government was proactively working for the transformation of the health sector which can be seen in the expansion of the AIIMS network and in other areas of the sector, like the doubling of medical colleges, increase in MBBS and post graduation seats, creation of nursing colleges, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other similar policies.”

“Our health policy embraces a holistic approach, emphasising on preventive measures to avoid diseases. Our focus extends beyond prevention to include curative, palliative and rehabilitative healthcare,” Nadda said. He highlighted that because of the launch of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the world’s largest healthcare coverage scheme in India, all eligible people in Himachal were completely insured.

He pointed out other achievements in the health sector in the last 10 years, which include 64% increase in TB notifications and more than 80% success in the treatment of TB cases, a reduction in prices of stents and medicines, and facilitating their wider reach across the nation through the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, promoting holistic healthcare through the creation of AYUSH blocks in medical institutes like AIIMS and creation of bulk drug parks, among others.