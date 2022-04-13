Nadda, Thakur review progress of AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur
BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the progress of various development works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Tuesday.
Nadda said working with complete devotion in service of humanity is the tradition followed by the doctors of AIIMS. Therefore, no compromise can be made with the quality of the institution and potentiality of doctors, he added.
He appreciated the efforts of the Centre and the state government for setting up the 750-bed AIIMS institution at Bilaspur, with an expenditure of ₹ 1,471 crore, which is nearing completion. Special emphasis was being laid on posting of doctors and health workers along with development of infrastructure at AIIMS, he said.
Nadda said that the four-laning work of Kiratpur-Ner Chowk national highway was under progress. He said the work on Bhanupalli railway line was also in progress, under which 48.6km track would be laid in Himachal. As many as 20 tunnels and 26 main bridges would be built on this track, he added.
Jai Ram said a ₹1,400-crore project has been prepared to restore the temples of Bilaspur, which had submerged in Govind Sagar lake. The project will be implemented in three phases with the help of foreign agencies, he added.
He said that Bilaspur would be developed as an ideal tourist destination.
The chief minister said that ₹66-crore Kol dam lift drinking water project has been approved with the objective of providing 21 lakh liters of drinking water daily to AIIMS and hydro engineering college, 97% work of which has been completed.
An amount of ₹10 crore is being spent on the construction of 50-bed maternal and child healthcare centre in Bilaspur, whose 70% construction is complete, he said, adding that the regional hospital of Bilaspur is also being revamped.
Gurugram reports over 100 new Covid cases in a single day after a month
The district on Tuesday recorded 129 fresh Covid cases--crossing 100 cases in a single day after over a month--said health officials. The positivity rate in Gurugram is now 8.5%, according to data from the health department. The district had last reported over 100 cases on March 4 with 115 cases recorded on the day. By the end of March, cases had reduced to as low as 30-35 in a single day.
Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana
Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday. District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.
Over 900 labour quarters on Ludhiana MC’s radar, a month to improve sewer system, pay taxes
Citing dumping of waste in sewer lines as one of the main reason of its choking, the zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur has directed the owners of over 900 labour quarters to improve their internal sewer system and stop dumping plastic waste and garbage in the sewer lines within a month. Poonampreet Kaur also conducted a meeting with a group of labour quarter owners on Monday.
Ludhiana | Zone-A councillors raise issue of pending works, bad roads
Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections scheduled to be held next year, different political parties' councillors of areas falling under Zone A of municipal corporation raised hue and cry over couple of issues, at the zonal-level meeting held with zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.
BSNL office in Pune Cantonment catches fire at midnight
PUNE A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of BSNL office near Dastur school in Pune Cantonment around 1 am on Tuesday. Two fire tenders of PMC fire department and one vehicle of Cantonment fire brigade were deployed to extinguish the blaze. PMC fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said tables, chairs, sofas, computers were burnt in the fire. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, he said.
