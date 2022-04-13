Nadda, Thakur review progress of AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur

BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the progress of various development works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Nadda said working with complete devotion in service of humanity is the tradition followed by the doctors of AIIMS. Therefore, no compromise can be made with the quality of the institution and potentiality of doctors, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of the Centre and the state government for setting up the 750-bed AIIMS institution at Bilaspur, with an expenditure of ₹ 1,471 crore, which is nearing completion. Special emphasis was being laid on posting of doctors and health workers along with development of infrastructure at AIIMS, he said.

Nadda said that the four-laning work of Kiratpur-Ner Chowk national highway was under progress. He said the work on Bhanupalli railway line was also in progress, under which 48.6km track would be laid in Himachal. As many as 20 tunnels and 26 main bridges would be built on this track, he added.

Jai Ram said a ₹1,400-crore project has been prepared to restore the temples of Bilaspur, which had submerged in Govind Sagar lake. The project will be implemented in three phases with the help of foreign agencies, he added.

He said that Bilaspur would be developed as an ideal tourist destination.

The chief minister said that ₹66-crore Kol dam lift drinking water project has been approved with the objective of providing 21 lakh liters of drinking water daily to AIIMS and hydro engineering college, 97% work of which has been completed.

An amount of ₹10 crore is being spent on the construction of 50-bed maternal and child healthcare centre in Bilaspur, whose 70% construction is complete, he said, adding that the regional hospital of Bilaspur is also being revamped.