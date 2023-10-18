Nadda to inaugurate BJP office in Sundernagar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the office of the party in Sundernagar district on October 23. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the office of the party in Sundernagar district on October 23. (PTI File Photo)

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal is on Mandi tour today. He inspected the office building in Sundernagar which had been completed.

He said this newly constructed office will be inaugurated by Nadda on October 23.

State general secretary of the party Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, MLA Rakesh Jamwal, Vinod Kumar, Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Prakash Rana, Deepraj Kapoor, Purnachand Thakur, and Dalip Thakur were among those who were present.

