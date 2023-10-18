News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nadda to inaugurate BJP office in Sundernagar

Nadda to inaugurate BJP office in Sundernagar

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 19, 2023 06:26 AM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the office of the party in Sundernagar district on October 23. State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal is on Mandi tour today. He inspected the office building in Sundernagar which had been completed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the office of the party in Sundernagar district on October 23.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the office of the party in Sundernagar district on October 23. (PTI File Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the office of the party in Sundernagar district on October 23. (PTI File Photo)

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal is on Mandi tour today. He inspected the office building in Sundernagar which had been completed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said this newly constructed office will be inaugurated by Nadda on October 23.

State general secretary of the party Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, MLA Rakesh Jamwal, Vinod Kumar, Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Prakash Rana, Deepraj Kapoor, Purnachand Thakur, and Dalip Thakur were among those who were present.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out