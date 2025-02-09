Naina Devi temple complex to be beautified in three phases: Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the beautification of the Shri Naina Devi Ji temple complex at a cost of ₹100 crore and said that the work would be carried out in three phases. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the beautification of the Shri Naina Devi Ji temple complex at a cost of ₹ 100 crore and said that the work would be carried out in three phases. (HT Photo)

Along with Shri Naina Devi Ji temple, the state government would also beautify Maa Chintpurni, Maa Jwalamukhi, Baba Balak Nath and other temples in the future. He also announced the opening of a division of the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department at Jagatkhana in Shri Naina Devi Ji assembly constituency, along with a new sub-tehsil in Namhol. He also assured ₹8 crore for completing the remaining work of the 50-bed hospital in Naina Devi and full funding for the construction of an indoor stadium in Jukhala.

During his one-day visit to the Shri Naina Devi Ji assembly constituency in Bilaspur district, the chief minister said that the present state government was committed to bringing prosperity to Himachal Pradesh through ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’. The state government was working towards reaching the last person in the village.

Sukhu said that the daily wage under MGNREGA has been increased from ₹240 to ₹300. “The state government has fulfilled its six election guarantees within two years. Women were being provided with a social security of ₹1,500 per month in a phased manner and by March 2025, the Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi would be given to 50,000 women,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that ever since the Congress secured 40 MLAs, the BJP has been spreading false rumours, attempting to create unrest and chaos in the state. He accused BJP leaders of spreading misinformation just to tarnish the reputation of the state and the government.

Meanwhile, Sukhu on Saturday during his one-day tour to Bilaspur visited the Shri Naina Devi Ji Temple and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.