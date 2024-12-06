Nakodar double murder case accused among 3 held in Jalandhar; arms, ammo seized

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three people, including the key accused in the 2022 Nakodar double murder case, in two separate operations and seized three illegal pistols along with five live cartridges. The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three people, including the key accused in the 2022 Nakodar double murder case, in two separate operations and seized three illegal pistols along with five live cartridges. (Representational image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jalandhar (rural) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said acting on intelligence, police teams intercepted the suspects in Lambra and Kartarpur jurisdictions, preventing a planned crime in the Lambra area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gagan Gill alias Gagana, a history-sheeter from Maldi village, who is currently on bail in the high-profile Timmy Chawla double murder case; Sandeep Singh alias Shipa, also from Maldi, involved in organised extortion activities; and Vishal Singh from Nakodar City and now residing in Bhogpur, associated with several criminal acts.

The SSP said Gagan Gill was being handled by an overseas mastermind, Amandeep Purewal, operating from the US, who directed extortion and criminal activities in Punjab.

The police have recovered one .30 bore pistol with two live cartridges from Gagan, one .315 bore pistol with one live cartridge from Sandeep, and one .32 bore pistol with two live cartridges from Vishal.

A Nakodar-based cloth merchant, Bhupinder Singh alias Timmy Chawla, and his gunman Mandeep Singh, a Punjab Police constable, were shot dead on December 8, 2022, by assailants after he failed to respond to repeated extortion calls of ₹30 lakh reportedly made by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

The accused, Gagan, reportedly carried out a recce and provided key logistics to the assailants.

“The preliminary investigations into the re-arrest of Gagan have uncovered a nexus between him and his foreign handler, exposing a larger arms smuggling and extortion network with international roots. Further interrogation is ongoing to identify backward and forward linkages in this case,” he said.