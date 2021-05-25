Nalagarh-based pharma unit making fake Covid drug vials sealed

The drug control authorities of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have sealed a pharmaceutical unit in Nalagarh for allegedly manufacturing fake remdesivir injections in large quantities. The fake drugs were seized in Haryana and found floating in a canal in Punjab.

The Haryana Police said that an FIR was registered at the Ambala police station on April 21 after police seized 24 remdesivir vials from the possession of four accused.

Working on this information, 11 accused were arrested during the investigation. They were selling the vials to people at exorbitant rates.

Police traced the manufacturing unit, Alfin Drugs Pvt Ltd, owned by one Dilpreet Singh in Nalagarh, and sealed it along with the drug control authorities.

Total 673 fake remdesivir injections were recovered, of which 423 vials were seized from the arrested accused. The remaining 250 were recovered on Monday from the unit which was subsequently sealed.

During the course of the investigation, connection of these accused have been found with remdesivir injections that were thrown in the canal at Salempur village police station in Chamkor Sahib, Punjab.

Further probe is underway and we are trying to arrest other members of the syndicate, police said, urging people to inform police about black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines.