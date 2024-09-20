Name Halwara airport after Sarabha: CM Mann to Centre

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reiterated the demand for naming the Halwara airport after the name of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. In a letter to Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Mann recalled that the Punjab legislative assembly had in its sitting on March 22, 2023, unanimously passed an official resolution urging the ministry of civil aviation to name the upcoming international airport at Indian Air Force Station, Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport. He said the interim terminal building of this airport is expected to be ready by the end of this month. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann wrote in his letter that revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism.

Mann said flights are expected to start from the airport by the year end, adding that he had also made a request to the previous Union civil aviation minister in this regard. The CM said that he had personally taken up the matter with him as this issue is associated with the emotions of Punjabis.

The chief minister said the revolutionary played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism, adding that as an active leader of Ghadar party he worked untiringly for attaining freedom first abroad and then within the country.