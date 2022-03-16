Names of 12 PCS officers sent for deputation in Chandigarh

The Punjab government has sent four panels of Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers for deputation with Chandigarh administration.

The panels comprise names of 12 officers for four posts in Chandigarh. The deputation term for four PCS officers currently with the administration has ended. They include, Navjot Kaur, serving as director, social welfare department, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, working as chief general manager, CITCO, Jagjit Singh, serving as the director, higher education, and Kuljit Pal Singh Mahi posted as additional deputy commissioner.

As per the inter-cadre deputation policy, an official on deputation can stay in Chandigarh for a maximum period of three years. The deputation period could be extended by two years in extraordinary circumstances, but with the approval of the Central government.