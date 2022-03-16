Names of 12 PCS officers sent for deputation in Chandigarh
The Punjab government has sent four panels of Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers for deputation with Chandigarh administration.
The panels comprise names of 12 officers for four posts in Chandigarh. The deputation term for four PCS officers currently with the administration has ended. They include, Navjot Kaur, serving as director, social welfare department, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, working as chief general manager, CITCO, Jagjit Singh, serving as the director, higher education, and Kuljit Pal Singh Mahi posted as additional deputy commissioner.
As per the inter-cadre deputation policy, an official on deputation can stay in Chandigarh for a maximum period of three years. The deputation period could be extended by two years in extraordinary circumstances, but with the approval of the Central government.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics