Nand Lal Sharma is new HERC chairman

Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh on Friday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Nand Lal Sharma, who has been appointed as chairman of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC). Nand Lal Sharma taking the oath as chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. (HT Photo)

The energy minister also administered the oath to Mukesh Garg, the newly appointed member of HERC.

Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was chairman and managing director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited in Shimla before the Haryana government appointed him as HERC chairman.

An official spokesperson said, in July 2023, he also assumed an additional charge as the chairman of BBMB. He has nearly 18 years of experience in the power sector and 16 years of experience in administration.

Mukesh Garg has worked as a lawyer in Jagadhri district court, Yamunanagar, for 35 years. Garg also remained a member of the Haryana state law commission.