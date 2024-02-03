 Nand Lal Sharma is new HERC chairman - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nand Lal Sharma is new HERC chairman

Nand Lal Sharma is new HERC chairman

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Nand Lal Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was chairman and managing director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited in Shimla before the Haryana government appointed him as HERC chairman

Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh on Friday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Nand Lal Sharma, who has been appointed as chairman of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

Nand Lal Sharma taking the oath as chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. (HT Photo)
Nand Lal Sharma taking the oath as chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. (HT Photo)

The energy minister also administered the oath to Mukesh Garg, the newly appointed member of HERC.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was chairman and managing director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited in Shimla before the Haryana government appointed him as HERC chairman.

An official spokesperson said, in July 2023, he also assumed an additional charge as the chairman of BBMB. He has nearly 18 years of experience in the power sector and 16 years of experience in administration.

Mukesh Garg has worked as a lawyer in Jagadhri district court, Yamunanagar, for 35 years. Garg also remained a member of the Haryana state law commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On