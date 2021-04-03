IND USA
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.
chandigarh news

Nanded violence: SGPC delegation to meet Uddhav

Four cops were injured at Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in an attack by Sikhs after they were denied permission to hold a procession on Hola Mohalla due to Covid pandemic
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 01:06 AM IST

AMRITSAR

A five-member delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will meet Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking cancellation of cases registered against Sikhs in Nanded on Hola Mohalla.

Four cops were injured at Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in an attack by Sikhs after they were denied permission to hold a procession on Hola Mohalla due to Covid pandemic.

In a release, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “The incident took place due to the resentment among Sikhs over non-approval to take out a procession. Around 300 Sikh pilgrims have been booked. Those arrested are being tortured, which is reprehensible.”

She urged the Maharashtra government to cancel FIRs registered against Sikh pilgrims and release those arrested.

