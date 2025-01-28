Menu Explore
Naraingarh BSP leader murder: 5 held, hunt on to nab main accused, says Haryana Police

ByHT Correspondents, Karnal/ Rohtak
Jan 28, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Two days after Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) state secretary Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was shot dead by armed assailants in Ambala’s Naraingarh, superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria on Monday said five accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

Haryana Police said the hunt is on to nab gangster Vainkat Garg, who is the prime accused in the case. (Getty image)
Haryana Police said the hunt is on to nab gangster Vainkat Garg, who is the prime accused in the case. (Getty image)

He said the hunt is on to nab gangster Vainkat Garg, who is the prime accused in the case. While the SP did not clarify the motive behind the firing and death of Rajjumajra, he said cops are questioning the accused, who were sent to two-day police custody.

People familiar with the matter said those arrested include a property dealer and his relatives, who were in a dispute with Rajjumajra and his friend, Puneet Dang, also a property dealer.

Lawyers suspended work to protest killing

Work remained suspended in courts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Hisar, Sirsa and some other parts of the state on Monday as lawyers refrained from work to protest against the alleged murder of Rajjumajra, who was also an advocate.

Police said the BSP leader was accompanied by two friends, Dang and Gugal, when the attack occurred while they were in their car on January 25 evening. Dang also sustained bullet injuries. After the attack, both Rajjumajra and Dang were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Rajjumajra succumbed to his injuries late at night while his friend was stated to be out of danger.

