Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narrow escape for 4-year-old at Elante Mall: Punjab rights panel takes note

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 27, 2024 09:40 AM IST

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Avni Sharma, accompanied by her parents, was attending the “Winter Wonderland” event at the mall. Decorative lights from the carnival setup fell, striking her forehead. While Avni suffered only a minor injury, her parents called it gross negligence on the part of the mall management.

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a recent incident at Nexus Elante Mall, where a four-year-old girl narrowly escaped a major mishap after decorative lights fell on her during a Christmas carnival.

The hanging decorative light fell on the four-year-old girl at a Christmas Carnival at Nexus Elante Mall on Wednesday. (HT File)
The hanging decorative light fell on the four-year-old girl at a Christmas Carnival at Nexus Elante Mall on Wednesday. (HT File)

The commission, led by chairperson Justice Sant Parkash, has directed the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) and deputy commissioner (DC) to submit detailed reports by January 20, ahead of the next hearing scheduled for January 27.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Avni Sharma, accompanied by her parents, was attending the “Winter Wonderland” event at the mall. Decorative lights from the carnival setup fell, striking her forehead. While Avni suffered only a minor injury, her parents called it gross negligence on the part of the mall management.

This is the third such safety lapse reported at Nexus Elante Mall this year. In September, a granite slab dislodged from a pillar, injuring a woman and her niece, a child actor. Earlier in June, an 11-year-old boy died after a toy train compartment overturned.

A copy of the commission’s order and the news report were forwarded to the SSP and DC for immediate compliance.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On