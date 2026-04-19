Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan: 63 peddlers nabbed in first 5 days of crackdown, says Sinha

Police arrested 63 drug peddlers and registered more than 45 cases in just first five days —April 11 to 15—of the intensified crackdown against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir, said lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

LG had launched 100-day “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” on April 11, to tackle the growing drug menace, and has been holding foot marches to spread awareness.

Sinha, addressing a gathering before such a foot march in Rajouri, said, “From April 11, J&K Police has launched a relentless crackdown in Jammu Division. More than 45 FIRs were filed, 63 smugglers nabbed and massive drug hauls seized between the April 11 and 15. Regular checks are now covering schools, pharmacies, drug agencies and this drive will continue relentlessly.”

Sinha said that border district Rajouri was sensitive and prone to cross-border drug smuggling but his administration was determined to crush these challenges, dismantle the drug trade and liberate society from addiction.

Asserting that some battles brew unseen for years, he said countless families from Jammu and Kashmir have fought addiction within their walls and many have lost loved ones to it. “On April 11, from the hallowed grounds of Jammu’s MA Stadium, we sounded the clarion call to total war by launching a resolute 100-day crusade against drug addiction. I believe addiction is no mere personal failing but a gaping wound in our society’s fabric. Our terrorist neighbour deploys it as an insidious weapon, nurturing terror through drug smuggling and eroding our nation’s strength from within,” he said.

Asking everyone to unite for the cause, Sinha said, “We shall prevail in this battle by uniting as one and every citizen rising with unyielding resolve. In 100 days, we must completely break the back of drug networks. When the power of society and the might of the administration come together, neither smugglers nor criminals will be spared,” the LG said.

LG inaugurates Dr Raj Kumar Thapa memorial in Rajouri

Earlier that day, Sinha dedicated a memorial, museum, and library in Rajouri to honour the lasting legacy of martyr ADDC Dr Raj Kumar Thapa.

Dr Thapa was killed during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Paying tribute to Dr Thapa, the LG recalled his selfless service and steadfast dedication to public welfare. “This memorial will inspire generations to come,” Sinha said.