National Family Health Survey: 83% women in Jammu and Kashmir never spoke about violence experienced by them

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, the proportion of such women who never talked about violence against them was over 80% in four states , Assam (81.2%), Bihar (81.8%), Manipur (83.9%), Sikkim (80%)
The types of spousal violence experienced by the women in Jammu and Kashmir and other states were cuts, bruises, aches, eye injuries, broken bones, severe burns, broken teeth, sprains and dislocations among others (HT photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

Over 70% women in 11 states and one Union territory never sought help or told anyone about the violence experienced by them, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) found.

According to NFHS-5, the proportion of such women was over 80% in four states and one Union territory -- Assam (81.2%), Bihar (81.8%), Manipur (83.9%), Sikkim (80%), and Jammu and Kashmir (83.9%).

Tripura (76%), Telangana (71%), West Bengal (76.3%), Maharashtra (76.4%), Goa (75.7%), Gujarat (70.6%) and Andhra Pradesh (79.7%) are the other states where more than 70% women never sought help or told anyone about the violence experienced by them.

Less than 10% women sought help to escape from physical violence in eight states -- Assam (6.6%), Andhra Pradesh (7.7%), Bihar (8.9%), Goa (9.6%), Himachal Pradesh (9.6%t), Jammu and Kashmir (7.1%), Manipur (1.2%t), and Nagaland (4.8%).

The sources of help for those who sought it included their own family, husband’s family, neighbour, police, lawyer and religious leader.

The types of spousal violence experienced by the women were cuts, bruises, aches, eye injuries, broken bones, severe burns, broken teeth, sprains and dislocations among others.

Monday, November 29, 2021
