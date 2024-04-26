National Lok Adalat scheduled in Panchkula, Kalka on May 11

A number of benches will be set up during the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on May 11 at the district court complex, Panchkula, and the sub-divisional level court, Kalka. For more information, the district legal services authority, Panchkula, can be contacted on helpline number 0172-2585566 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While sharing this information on Thursday, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, CJM and secretary, district legal services authority (DLSA) said that cases about cheques, family, MACT, 138 NI Act, traffic violations, Motor Vehicles Act and other criminal and civil cases will be taken up in the Lok Adalat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He said a help desk would also be set up in front of the litigation hall, district court premises as well as the DC office building, where legal volunteers will be put on duty. He has appealed to the general public to bring the maximum number of cases in the Lok Adalat. He said that a large number of pending cases can be settled in Lok Adalat, thereby saving both time and money.

Yadav said that online traffic challans will also be settled in the Lok Adalat. The traffic police have been asked to bring maximum online traffic challans in Lok Adalat and also inform the people over the phone to settle their challans in Lok Adalat.

For more information, the district legal services authority, Panchkula, can be contacted on helpline number 0172-2585566.