National Medical Commission reiterates attendance guidelines for medical colleges

Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:01 AM IST

In the guidelines, the National Medical Commission said it was mandatory for medical colleges to get registration of faculty demonstrators, tutors and senior residents in Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System

As per the guidelines, medical colleges should install Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System devices in sufficient numbers as per need and each device should be connected with WI-FI or optical fibre internet connection for seamless marking of attendance. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday issued guidelines for implementation of Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) at medical colleges.

In the guidelines, the commission said it was mandatory for medical colleges to get registration of faculty demonstrators, tutors and senior residents in AEBAS.

Medical colleges should install AEBAS devices in sufficient numbers as per need and each device should be connected with WI-FI or optical fibre internet connection for seamless marking of attendance, it said.

“Medical colleges should maintain AEBAS machines in working condition. Any glitches, fault damage or shutting of machines should be avoided or addressed immediately by the medical college, so that daily data related to biometric attendance can be obtained. NMC will view seriously if biometric attendance data is not generated continuously without any reasons for more than two days,” the NMC said, adding that medical colleges should preferably use wall-mounted fingerprint Aadhaar-enabled STQC-certified devices.

The commission further said the government medical colleges and standalone PG institutes must follow their respective state, UT or central government rules for taking action against employees for not following office timings in marking attendance on AEBAS. “Private medical colleges should follow their own guidelines which should be in sync with NMC’s regulations or guidelines,” it said.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
