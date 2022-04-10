National security: Need better coordination between state police, central agencies, says Punjab guv
Ferozepur: With a focus on the national security, especially in the six border districts of the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed on better coordination between the state police and central security agencies.
Interacting with the media at Fazilka after he, along with chief minister Bhagwant Mann, held a meeting with officials from the central and state agencies besides sarpanches and the panches of border villages, Purohit said: “The agenda of the meeting was to evolve a robust mechanism to strengthen the security of these districts, especially when the neighbouring country is finding ways to foment trouble in Punjab by drugs and weapons smuggling through drones.”
Expressing concern that drugs from across the border are falling into the hands of even school-going children, the governor solicited people’s cooperation and exhorted them to be alert and tip off the police and other security agencies whenever such an nefarious activity takes place.
The governor said to channelize the energy of youth hailing from the border areas, a scheme “Agneepath” would be launched in which they will be given training, besides employment in the army for four to six years.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the state government will encourage industry in the border areas, besides opening schools, colleges and skill development institutions to provide job avenues to the youth.
Asserting that there should be no compromise on national security, Mann said that he will meet the Union home minister on April 12 for providing state of the art surveillance equipment to the Punjab Police for nipping the menace of cross-border smuggling in the bud. The issue of farmers having lands across the barbed wire fence would be resolved soon, he added.
-
Ludhiana | Government schoolteacher booked for harassing student
Four months after a government school teacher harassed a Class 10 student during her first term examination in December, the police booked the accused on Saturday. The accused, Gurjit Singh of Katba village of Barnala, had jotted down his mobile number on the student's question paper and written “call me.” The police investigated the matter for two months on the student's complaint and lodged an FIR at the Sadar Raikot police station.
-
Medicine shortage at OOAT centres in Punjab leaves patients in the lurch
A severe shortage of medicine in the Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics of Punjab has left thousands of patients in a quandary. Amritsar warehouse, which supplies the medicine to the government-run centres of seven districts of Punjab, has been left with zero stock while private players are ruling the roost.
-
Jobless ETT teachers protest outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur
Unemployed ETT teachers on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann seeking to complete the recruitments advertised by the government. They gathered at the BSNL park and then marched towards the CM's residence. They said the education department had issued advertisements for the recruitment of 2,364 teachers in March 2020; 6,635 in July and 5,964 in December last year.
-
AAP using Punjab Police to settle political scores: Tarun Chugh
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday took strong exception to the manner BJP leaders in other states were being booked by the Punjab Police on behalf of AAP chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Chugh said three such cases have been registered so far by the Punjab police against BJP leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra. He claimed that the AAP government has started showing blatant signs of misusing the police force to settle political scores.
-
Blind, physically disabled woman raped by uncle in Kapurthala
Kapurthala: A 21-year-old blind and physically disabled woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at a village here, said police on Saturday. Accused Gurnam Singh has been arrested and remanded to police custody for two days by a local court, senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish said. The victim was alone at her house in Mehmadwal village when the incident took place on April 7, her mother said in the police complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics