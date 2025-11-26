National swimming c’ship: After 30-year hiatus, Ludhiana swimmer clinches 4 medals in Singapore

In an inspiring comeback, a 44-year-old athlete from Ludhiana, Abhipsha Thakur, has made her city proud by winning four medals at the 21st National Masters Aquatic Championship held in Singapore from 21 to 23 November. Abhipsha Thakur in Singapore. (HT Photo)

Competing in the 40–44 age group, Abhipsha clinched gold in the 400m freestyle and 50m butterfly, silver in the 200m individual medley, and bronze in the 200m freestyle. What makes her feat extraordinary is that she returned to competitive swimming after nearly three decades. Since moving to Singapore in 2012, she has not participated in any championship.

“My husband encouraged me to dive back into my passion,” Abhipsha said. She began training in India under coach Ajay in July this year and also relied on online coaching to prepare for the championship.

A former student of KVM School and GGNIMT, Abhipsha expressed gratitude to Surjit Singh Sandhu, President of Punjab Swimming Association, and Balraj Sharma for their support. Her victory is now being celebrated as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, proving that it is never too late to chase your dreams.