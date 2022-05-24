Navjot Kaur is new Mohali MC commissioner

Navjot Kaur, a 2006-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

Kaur will replace 2011-batch PCS officer Kamal Kumar Garg, who has been posted as deputy secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab.

Prior to this, Kaur was posted as additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and also remained in Chandigarh from 2015 to 2022 on deputation. She was previously in Mohali as estate officer and additional chief administrator, GMADA.

During her tenure as director, social welfare, Chandigarh, the department was awarded “Best UT in the country” by NITI Aayog and also won two state-level awards under the categories “Best social media campaign” and “Maximum reach across all themes”.