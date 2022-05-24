Navjot Kaur is new Mohali MC commissioner
Navjot Kaur, a 2006-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.
Kaur will replace 2011-batch PCS officer Kamal Kumar Garg, who has been posted as deputy secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab.
Prior to this, Kaur was posted as additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and also remained in Chandigarh from 2015 to 2022 on deputation. She was previously in Mohali as estate officer and additional chief administrator, GMADA.
During her tenure as director, social welfare, Chandigarh, the department was awarded “Best UT in the country” by NITI Aayog and also won two state-level awards under the categories “Best social media campaign” and “Maximum reach across all themes”.
-
Convert Panjab University into central university: High court to Centre
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university. The court was hearing a plea from a retired PU teacher, Sangeeta Bhalla, who superannuated at the age of 60 and sought extension of service till 65 years. In 2016, a single-judge HC bench had dismissed PU teachers' plea on the same demand. The decision was stayed by the division bench.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for graft suspended
Five days after the CBI arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for graft, he was suspended on Monday. Shamsher Singh was arrested on May 18 for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue him a property transfer certificate. He is currently in judicial custody. The suspension order, issued by CHB chairman Dharam Pal, will come under effect from May 18.
-
3 hybrid terrorists involved in killing of Jammu and Kashmir sarpanch arrested
Three hybrid terrorists who were responsible for the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district were arrested on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. Baramulla senior superintendent of police identified the accused as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray, all residents of Goshbugh village in Baramulla district. Sarpanch of Goshbugh B village, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot in the Chanderhama orchards in the Wussan area of Palhallan on April 15.
-
No plans to disengage ReK, ReJ employees, says Jammu and Kashmir government
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that employees working under schemes like Rehbar-e-Khel(ReK) and Rehbar-e-Janglat (ReJ) won't be disengaged, a day after thousands of youths employed under these schemes protested against the defreezing of the posts to fill them afresh. The protesters were demanding revocation of the government's decision last week to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in. The government last week decided to re-advertise the posts through the Service Selection Board.
-
Congress glorified Tipu for votes, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka minister for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh slammed Congress over allegations of excluding eminent historical personalities, freedom fighters and reformers from textbooks, saying that the opposition party is using education to gather votes. The statements come almost a week after reports emerged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government allegedly removed portions of the chapter on Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and others to accommodate right-wing ideologues like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder KB Hedgewar.
