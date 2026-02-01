Navjot Kaur quits Congress, targets state chief Warring

Congress leader and former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday announced her decision to quit the party. Former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu

The development came hours after she posted on X welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Punjab visit, hinting that her inclination to join the saffron party, from where the Sidhu couple had started their political inning.

In a post on X, Navjot Kaur again targeted Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing him of colluding with chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ‘destroy the party”. “I have enough proof to destroy you (Raja Warring), but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress, where no promising leader is heard,” she said in a post on X.

On December 8 last year, the Punjab Congress suspended Navjot Kaur from the party’s primary membership after her “ ₹500 crore for chief minister’s chair” remark snowballed into a major controversy. “Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect,” said state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in an order.

Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and was elected as an MLA from Amritsar East on the BJP ticket. The couple then joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

Kaur had caused a political furore after her statement claiming “one who gives a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes the CM”.

“We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat... but do not have ₹500 crore which we can give to sit in the chief minister’s chair,” she told the media after meeting governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Earlier in the day, she had welcomed Modi’s visit to the state. “People of Punjab are innocent and always fooled by our selfish governments because their own interests are at stake. Welcome MODI JI with loving hearts, true nature of Punjabis”

“Why is it that when head of our country comes to give something to our state, all political thieves come together at one platform to disrupt his homecoming. We should be very clear that he has earned that position and power to give us something great for our state. Be grateful,” she said, targeting the opponents.

The former MLA accused Warring of selling the party for petty gains through an understanding with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

“ Raja Warring, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partnering with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with an understanding with AAP. You had a suspension letter ready for me but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy working with MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT Sidhu,’ she said in another post.

Kaur also accused Warring of planting people with the intention of ensuring her poll defeat.

“Where is your action against senior leaders like (Bharat Bhushan) ASHU, (Charanjit Singh) CHANNI, (Rajinder Kaur) BHATTAL ji, Dr (Dharamvira) Gandhi ji and many more who have openly challenged you and your party? You have just become a laughing stock and people are enjoying your reels. Stop disrespecting Congress leaders who love Navjot. You are more busy in destroying the party rather than making it win,” she alleged.

Kaur also took a jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann and said Modi became Gujarat CM thrice when the Congress government was in the Centre.

“CM, PUNJAB JI , When MODI JI was CM GUJARAT and Congress was in the Centre he won thrice with clear majority because he held himself accountable to every citizen of Gujarat and submitted utilisation certificates for all departments because only then you can take as much money as you want from the Centre. You can’t use money for education, health, agriculture etc for giving freebies to people for your own benefit by using money of PUNJAB people. Corruption is rampant in each department and maximum in your rule because for your personal interests you are working alone,” she said in another post on X.