Navratri fair: Special bus service planned for devotees in Panchkula

For the convenience of devotees arriving in Panchkula for the Navratri fair at Mansa Devi temple from April 9 to 17, Haryana Roadways will offer a special bus service for them from the bus stand in Sector 5. Panchkula DC directed that during the fair, uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply should be ensured at Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple and Chandi Mata temple. (HT File Photo)

This was shared during a meeting chaired by Panchkula deputy commissioner and Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board chief administrator Sushil Sarwan on Friday to review preparations for the fair.

During the meeting, the DC was apprised that apart from the special bus service, electric buses will also be plied till Mansa Devi temple.

At Kalka’s Kali Mata temple also, free transportation facility will be provided to devotees from the parking lot to the temple premises through 12 autos.

Sarwan said the board had made proper arrangements for senior citizens, pregnant women and disabled people.

Security arrangements in place

The fair site has been divided into three zones and a duty magistrate has been appointed in each zone. Police checkpoints will be set up at 13 places. A control room will also be set up on the fair premises. Parking arrangements have been made at six places. Apart from this, five police patrolling parties have been appointed. This time 1,130 police personnel will be on fair duty.

Sarwan directed that during the fair, uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply should be ensured at Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple and Chandi Mata temple.

Eye on use of plastic

He directed that a joint campaign should also be run by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and municipal corporation to completely curb the use of plastic carry bags during the fair.

The DC instructed the health department to deploy doctors in the dispensary located in the temple library. The civil surgeon office apprised the DC that a team of doctors will be deployed round-the-clock in shifts. Apart from this, one ambulance each should be arranged near the temple and the dispensary. Besides, medical camps should also be organised by AYUSH and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA).

Sarwan instructed the public health engineering department to ensure proper arrangements for clean drinking water. Water samples should be taken every morning and evening, and sent for testing. He directed that food safety officers will take samples and send them for testing to ensure the quality of langar and prasad.